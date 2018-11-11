Choir performs songs from all over the world

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local community choir had their vocals well prepared for an evening concert.

The Jackson Choral Society have been practicing their singing voices since August.

They performed many songs in today’s ‘Another Trip Around the World’ concert.

There were pieces from all over the world, including Russia, Israel, India, Norway, Canada, and more.

Their practice paid off as supporters cheered the singers on.

“This is a great crowd today. Last year we had a good crowd as well,” Jackson Choral Society president Milt Canovan said. “The fall concert is more of our serious classical music.”

Members of the Jackson Choral Society encourage new people to join them, for more information click here.