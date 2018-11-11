Crowds fill downtown for veterans day parade

JACKSON, Tenn. – Veterans Day is upon us again and the City of Jackson is all geared up for its fourth veterans day parade.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Saturday to watch the parade.

It featured a variety of decorative floats, marching bands, the JROTC, and military members from various branches.

This years theme is dedicated to the one hundredth anniversary of World War I.

Robert Jones from the Veterans Event Committee says it’s important that our country recognizes those who have served.

“Our country needs these kinds of things. I am very interested in that, our history but importantly our past,” said Jones.

Jones says that the parade has been a success over the past years and hopes to continue hosting it in the upcoming years.