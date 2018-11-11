Gov-elect Lee clarifies changes to State of the State speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After running as a political outsider during his successful gubernatorial campaign, Republican Bill Lee says he’ll continue to stay out of the “bubble of Nashville” by delivering his State of the State address throughout various locations in Tennessee.

However, Lee’s transition has since clarified that the governor-elect has no plans to flout state law.

The promise is tucked inside a long list of priorities on Lee’s campaign transition website that launched just a day after winning Tuesday’s election against Democrat Karl Dean.

In Tennessee, state law outlines the governor’s speech must be conducted inside the House chamber inside the Capitol.

Lee’s spokeswoman says the Republican will follow state law, but has plans to deliver the same speech throughout the state.