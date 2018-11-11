Local church hosts annual veterans appreciation service

JACKSON, Tenn. – Men and women who served in the military were honored Sunday at a local church.

Hundreds of guests showed up at the North Side Assembly of God.

The church’s annual veterans appreciation service is a chance to say thank you to servicemen and women.

Students from the Madison Academic High School band and choir, along with church members, showed their appreciation with speeches, singing and words of gratitude.

The church’s pastor says it’s important to host special events like this one.

“I think every church should honor those that deserve honor. We wouldn’t be able to have the freedom to meet and worship every Sunday if it wasn’t for those that have sacrificed so freely for us,” said Randy Carter, pastor at North Side Assembly of God.

This was the twelfth year members of the armed services were honored with the special program.