Local health department holds event on child safety

JACKSON, Tenn.– The local health department holds an event on child safety.

Saturday the health department hosted its fifth annual “First Happy Birthday” celebration.

Parents of one-year-olds learned about a variety of topics from car safety, nutrition, vaccines and the importance of child obesity

They also had fun games with the opportunity to win prizes.

Megan Peyton from the health department says she has more safety tips for parents.

“Parents should know that it is very important to get their children to the well-child exam so even when their child is not sick they can take them and make sure that everything is okay with their child,” said Peyton.