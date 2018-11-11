Sorority chapter celebrates founders day

JACKSON, Tenn. – A sorority celebrates veterans and scholars at a local church.

Hundreds of people showed up at the St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday.

Members of Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held the event to honor beta club students for their academic success.

It was also a chance for them to say thank you to veterans.

Students from the North Side Highschool band and choir, along with sorority members, showed their appreciation with speeches and songs.

The chapter president says it’s important to honor our veterans on this special day.

“It’s important to honor them to let them know that we appreciate them and for fighting for our freedoms and the sacrifices they have made,” said Monica Mathis, chapter president of the sorority.

The sorority also recognized their 96th anniversary during Sundays celebration.