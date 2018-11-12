Bethel completes perfect regular season

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel solidified their place in the record books this Saturday.

With a 56-7 win over Cumberland University, the Wildcats completed the perfect regular season at 10-0, the first team at Bethel to do so.

Quarterback Sam Castronova also made his mark on history as well, finishing the regular season with 27 touchdown passes, breaking the record of 25 that was held by current Bethel head coach, Brent Dearmon.

The Wildcats advance now to the NAIA championship series, where they will host Baker University in the first round of play. Kickoff in McKenzie is set for 1:00.