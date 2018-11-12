Bitter Cold and Breezy on Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, November 12th

Rain showers have been mostly light in West Tennessee today, but a quarter of an inch of rain has fallen in Jackson bringing our total for the year to roughly 71″! Drizzle is expected to continue into the night with even colder weather coming in for the next few days.

TONIGHT

Showers will continue to linger in West Tennessee this evening, but for the most part, rain will be light and most of the viewing area will escape the wintry mix that’s moving through states to our north and west. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s under cloudy skies.

Get ready for a cold day on Tuesday! Light rain and even a flurry is possible in the morning with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Thanks to breezy conditions, temperatures will only warm up to the upper 30s or lower 40s at the warmest part of the afternoon but wind chills will only be near 30°F! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, which includes another opportunity for a wintry mix on Thursday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

