Cloudy With Steady Showers Today

Weather Update 8:49 AM

As anticipated steady showers have moved in over the area this morning. There may be a few pockets of heavy rain at times. Overall, I expect rain to be fairly steady today. Temperatures also will not move a ton. We’ll hover in the upper 40s most of the day. We started off at 45 this morning, which compared to this weekend is still a solid 15 plus degrees ahead of this time yesterday! A strong cold front will slowly push east through today, however it will take the entire day. In fact it wont be until the predawn hours of Tuesday for the front to cross through West Tennessee. Behind the front temperatures will fall rapidly back into the low 30s tonight. At this time it still appears the deepest moist should stay far enough east of the coldest air there shouldnt be too much left of the wintry side of the storm for West Tennessee.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

