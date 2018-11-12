Dorothy N. Barnett Veazey, age 92 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare Center. Her funeral will be 1:00 P.M. on Monday at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Veazey to officiate. Burial will follow the service in Walker Cemetery and family members will act as pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. and again on Monday after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Dorothy Barnett Veazey was born February 11, 1926 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Charlie E. Barnett and the late Grace Duke Barnett Gossett. She is also preceded by her step father: Joe Gossett. Dorothy married Charles D. Veazey on May 22, 1943 and he preceded her in death on April 6, 1976. She is survived by her two daughters: Linda (Sam) Mann and Martha Hancock all of Paris; her son: Tommy (Regina) Veazey of Puryear; brother: Dorris Barnett of Paris; grandchildren: Michael (Lisa) Hancock of Conway, Arkansas, Reece (Danielle) Hancock of Maumelle, Arkansas, Cary (Wayne) Moore of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Rachel (Joshua Smith) Hancock, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mindy Mann Hayes, Buchanan, Heather (Scott) Delaney of Puryear, Kyle (Courtnay) Veazey of Memphis; great-grandchildren: Caden Delaney, Addison Delaney, Jackson Hancock, Madelyn Moore, Owen Hancock, Kate Hancock, Branson (Olivia) Shaffer, Alexandra Shaffer; and great great grandson: Carson Shaffer. Besides her parents, husband, and step father, Ms. Veazey is also preceded in death by her son in law: Larry E. Hancock who preceded: October 15, 2018 and three brothers: Thomas, Dud, and Elroy Barnett.

Dorothy was a graduate of Cottage Grove High School and retired from Holley Carburetor/Colt Industries in 1987. She was a member of East Wood Church of Christ.

The family requests that memorials for Dorothy Veazey be made to: East Wood Church of Christ or the Cottage Grove Alumni Association.