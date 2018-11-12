Experts share tips to get your car ready for holiday travel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Soon you’ll have the turkey and stuffing ready for Thanksgiving, but what about your car?

“The first thing you’ll always want to double check is the air pressure,” Chris King, manager at King Tire Company, said.

King says that pressure in your tires will fluctuate now that it’s getting cold.

“When you’re driving it, it can build up heat, and driving on low tires, the fuel economy goes down, and also you have more potential risk for failure by having a low tire,” King said.

Your spare tire is also an important thing to check.

“If you did have a flat and needed to use the spare and it was flat, then you’d be in a situation where it’d be difficult to get off the side of the road,” King said.

While experts say tires are important to check before you hit the road for Thanksgiving, what’s inside your engine is just as important.

“Check the coolant, the coolant level and the integrity of the coolant, to make sure it’s within standards,” King said.

King says the coolant isn’t something most people think about, but without it your engine can overheat.

The other fluids in your engine as just as important.

“You want to always check the oil level and check all your fluid levels, the power steering, transmission fluid and stuff like that,” King said.

King also says to make sure you have the tools in your car to change a tire if you do get a flat.