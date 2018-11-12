Irish folk band performs for Jackson college students

JACKSON, Tenn.–An internationally recognized Irish folk musician and band performed at a local college Monday night.

Paul Brock and his band performed at Jackson State Community College in Ayers Auditorium.

As a part of Brock McGuire, Brock has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and other big stages.

The band also conducted short master classes which organizers say help students learn more about accomplished musicians.

“Our music is Irish traditional music and we’re interested in the journey of our music over the centuries from Ireland because Irish people have been coming here for a very very long time,” said Brock.

Admission was free.