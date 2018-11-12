Jackson State Community College honors veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College held its own ceremony Monday to honor those who have served.

The program honored many veterans working and studying at the college. Veterans from different military branches took turns reading the names of fallen soldiers from the area and state.

JSCC Dean of Students Linda Nickell says it is so important to remember to say thank you to our veterans.

“Those of us who have not had the privilege of serving don’t recognize the sacrifice that those men and women have given for our country and for each of us,” Nickell said. “And so it’s so important that we take a day to remember all of those that have given their lives, who are here as students, who are here as employees, and those that we know that have fallen that we remember.”

Nickell says they will continue to hold the event every year.