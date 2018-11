Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations

Times and locations of drop offs for Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes:

Jackson: First Baptist Church, 1627 North Highland Ave.

Monday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, Nov. 13 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 16 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alamo: First Baptist Church, 2400 Highway 88 South in Alamo

Monday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Brownsville: First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin St. in Brownsville

Monday, Nov. 12 – Thursday, Nov. 15 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 and Monday, Nov. 19- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Selmer: First Baptist Church, 210 W. Court Ave. in Selmer

Monday, Nov. 12 – Friday, Nov. 16 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Henderson: First United Methodist Church, 131 North Ave. in Henderson

Monday, Nov. 12 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Savannah: Sharon Baptist Church, 3514 Craven Road, Savannah

Monday, Nov. 12 – Tuesday, Nov. 13 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Nov. 16 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Parsons: First Baptist Church, 210 Tennessee Ave. South in Parsons

Monday, Nov. 12 – Friday, Nov. 16 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 – 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lexington: Sand Ridge Baptist Church, 7535 Highway 412 West in Lexington

Or, you can find the drop off location closest to you by following this link.