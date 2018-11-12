Operation Christmas Child taking donations for holiday gifts

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is asking for your help sending Christmas cheer across the world.

“A doll, a soccer ball, something that will catch the child’s attention, and then we put other things in like clothing, toothbrushes, soap,” Operation Christmas Child volunteer Debbie Newell said.

These items and many more will fill shoe boxes, arranged in the gym of First Baptist Church on North Highland Avenue.

And while the drive just started Monday, Newell says the collection actually starts much earlier for some.

“Our church collection day was yesterday. We have people in our church, people in our class who collect all year long,” she said.

All those toys, clothes and school supplies the volunteers collect and organize will go around the world to help children in need. It’s all part of a project called Operation Christmas Child, which ships shoe boxes for boys and girls of all ages to other countries.

“Coloring books, crayons, pencils, paper. Some kids can’t go to school unless they have their pencil and paper. Some sharpeners when we can find enough,” Newell said.

Anyone can donate by simply filling a shoe box with anything a child might want or need. Once you get those items together, just drop the box off at one of at least a dozen locations across West Tennessee.

“Any shoe box will do. If you want to wrap it, it makes it a little prettier, and you put things in it that a child for a specific gender, a specific age,” Newell said.

The organization hopes to ship 19,000 boxes next week. Newell says the congregation at First Baptist set a goal of donating more than 600 boxes this year — a goal they’ve already achieved.

“I like getting a box together knowing that a child will have something that otherwise would not have,” she said.

The drive started Monday, and donations can be made through Nov. 19.

For a full list of drop-off locations or to find one in your area, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.