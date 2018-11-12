Overturned tractor-trailer stalls traffic on I-40 near Jackson

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monday morning wreck east of Jackson ties up traffic on Interstate 40.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster sent in photos of the apparent crash involving a tractor-trailer. It happened near mile marker 88 in the eastbound lane just before Exit 93. The truck ended up in the median.

The Madison County Fire Department says there were minor injuries and no chemical leak.

Viewers say the eastbound lane was blocked and traffic in the westbound lane was slowed.

There is not yet word on the extent of injuries or what may have caused the crash.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.