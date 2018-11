Police need help finding missing man

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing man.

70-year-old Lester Perry was last seen Saturday, November 10. Perry is roughly 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Perry is bald with a full beard and wears glasses..

If you have any information that could help police find Lester Perry, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.