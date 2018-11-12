Randy Allen Barnes

Randy Allen Barnes, age 39, died on Friday, November 9, 2018 in New Albany, MS from injuries sustained in an accident.

Randy was born on May 12, 1979 in Jackson, TN, the son of the late Teresa Roach Barnes and the late Biff Barnes. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and attended Gospel Tabernacle in Gibson, TN. He received his degree as a phlebotomist but found his love as a restoration contractor.

He is survived by his two sons, Jackson and Jadan Weeks of Ft. Worth, TX; his grandmothers, Evelyn Swaffer and husband Mel of Memphis, TN and Carolyn Roach of Jackson, TN; a step great-grandmother, Robbie Klinkhardt of Hayti, MO; a half-brother, Jordon Currie and wife Raevyn of Jackson, TN; a half-sister, Hensley Barnes of Chattanooga, TN; a aunt, Tracy Moore and Husband Terry of Bartlett, TN and a uncle, Brent Barnes and wife Leigh of Dallas, TX.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Blane DeLoach officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.

