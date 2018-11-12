Support veteran farmers with ‘Homegrown by Heroes’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This Veterans Day, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture wants you to know the state has more than 400 farmer veterans you can support.

Tennesseans can find their products by looking for the “Homegrown by Heroes” label in stores and on the Pick Tennessee website. The site connects consumers with local farmers and markets.

In 2018, Tennessee farmers received more Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund grants than any other state.

For more information on how you can find products from a veteran farmer, visit www.picktnproducts.org.