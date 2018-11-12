University School of Jackson hosts 48th annual Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson will host their 48th annual Holiday Mart this week.

This is the school’s largest fundraiser, featuring over 125 merchants plus several special events.

The event starts with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, and continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Below is the schedule of Holiday Mart events:

Days & Times:

Thursday – Preview Party 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Jingle Bell Mingle 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will take place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, located at 400 South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

You can also visit the Holiday Mart Facebook page.