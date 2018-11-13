Bethel begins postseason journey

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — This week the Wildcats prepare for a matchup with Baker University in the first round of the NAIA championship series.

A big reason for Bethel’s success all season has been the play of starting quarterback Sam Castronova. This past Saturday, Castronova broke the record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 27.

His Head Coach, Brent Dearmon spoke about just what kind of player he really is.

The Wildcats are a team that pride themselves on their confidence. Coach Dearmon talked about how this team has bought into the system since day one, and simply, they believe in each other.

Bethel will kick things off this Saturday against Baker in McKenzie at 1:00.