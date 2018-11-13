Brownsville City Council meets, discusses finances, audit report

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–The Brownsville City Council met Tuesday night to discuss financing and upcoming holidays.

The 2017 audit report was presented at the regularly scheduled board meeting. The audit found no suspicious activity of financial fraud.

The auditor did present recommendations on handling grants and amending future budgets.

“We Are Happy to get this behind us and move forward, We have already complied with half of the audit findings already and where moving forward,” said Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls.

The city of Brownsville also approved Christmas Eve to be an off day for all city employees. They also approved a permit for the upcoming Christmas parade scheduled for December 1.