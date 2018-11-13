Community Montessori students to build ‘Little Free Library’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at one local school are hoping to make a difference in their community.

A group of third graders at Community Montessori School in Jackson are building a “Little Free Library” for the community.

The students have received a grant through the nonprofit Impact Library program.

Students are still deciding on a location for their library. The parts for the project are expected to arrive next month.

The group is now fundraising to help with the costs of upkeep and buying new books.

They hope to host community events at the library location once it is set up.