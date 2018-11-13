Education Vision Committee members talk about keeping things on track

JACKSON, Tenn.–After the Jackson City Council tabled their support for funding of building two new schools, Madison County Commissioners and Jackson-Madison School Board Members talk about plans to move forward.

Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board said things are still on board with Dr. Eric Jones’s 10-year-plan.

Education Vision Committee members said they will look forward to next month’s meeting to see what decision the city makes then.

“They did table it this morning, wanted a little bit more time it seemed, uh were still very hopeful, that they will be on board with the plan as a whole and uh we’ll just until next months meeting city council meeting to see how that goes,” said County Commissioner Jeff Wall of District 9.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for December 4.