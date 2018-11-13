Former bookkeeper accused of stealing over $15,000 from middle school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former bookkeeper at West Bemis Middle School has been indicted on a theft charge and is accused of stealing more than $15,000 from the school.

Judy Hale was indicted Oct. 29 by the Madison County grand jury on one count of theft over $10,000, according to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

Hale was suspended without pay and subsequently retired from the Jackson-Madison County School System effective Oct. 7, 2017.

Investigators determined that Hale stole at least $15,908 between July 2017 and October 2017, according to the release. The investigation began after school district officials reported missing deposits to the Comptroller’s Office and Jackson police.

Investigators say Hale failed to deposit cash from candy, t-shirt, cookie dough and discount card fundraisers, instead keeping the money for her personal benefit.

Investigators were unable to account for an additional $6,475 from fundraisers that was not deposited, the release says. They say Hale did not keep detailed records, and investigators were not able to determine who was responsible for the shortfall.

Hale also used a school credit card to make unauthorized personal purchases including pet supplies, fuel, tires, hair dye, and grocery items, according to the release.

She also improperly used the school’s tax-exempt status to avoid sales taxes and also failed to pay the balance of the card on time, resulting in a large unpaid balance, interest and late fees, the release says.