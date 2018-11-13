Johnnie B. Arnold

Pastor Johnie B. Arnold, age 82 of Holladay, TN passed away on Saturday, November 10,2018 at St. Thomas West hospital in Nashville. Pastor Arnold was born on November 21, 1935 in Benton Co. to the late Bill Arnold and Lula Wimberly Arnold. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Arnold; sisters, Vonell Brackins, Geraldine Hodges and Dorothy Arnold. He was former Pastor of ten different United Methodist Churches, the latest being Eva Unitied Methodist Church.

Survived by: Wife: Barbara Asbury Arnold of Holladay, TN, Son: Johnny E. Arnold of Paris, TN, Daughter: Denise Mohler of Bartlett, TN, Brother: Bobby (Joda Sue) Arnold of Holladay, TN, Sister: Callie Kelly of Bruceton, TN.

Sue Floyd of Camden, TN, Four Grandchildren, Two Great Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 3 pm at the Palestine Cemetery with

Bro. H. B. Fields and Bro. Marty Arnold officiating.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS TO THE HOLLADAY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH FUND

AT 103 STOKES RD., HOLLADAY, TN. 3834