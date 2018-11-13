Lewis Dale Baker

Mr. Lewis Dale Baker, 96, passed away peacefully Monday, November 12, 2018, at Silvercreek Retirement Community in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He lived a long and fruitful life and is greatly missed. Lewis, known to many as Dale, was born August 31, 1922, in Washington, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Amanda (Lewis) Baker. At the age of 19, he married his first wife, Virgie Ward, before being deployed to France in World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his courageous service. He and Virgie lived in Michigan for a number of years and they had two children Dale Ronnie and Betty Sue. Virgie passed away in 1972 and Dale later married Ruth Dunning Maynard. The two moved to McKenzie, Tennessee, shortly after retiring and then to Olive Branch in 2006. Dale will long be remembered by family and friends for his faith and love of family, gardening, fishing, hunting and SkipBo. He is preceded in death by his parents, six of his siblings, Wilson Baker, Sara Ida Marshbanks, Jane Piatt, Ruth Weaver, Patricia Nickels and Royce Baker; and two step-children, Peggy Greene and Betty Pike. He is survived by two children Dale Ronnie Baker and Betty Sue (Al) Kotilla; two step-children Carolyn Regan and David Maynard; one brother, Art Baker. He was much loved by his grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Baker will be at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home on Saturday, November 17, 2018, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a service and burial to follow in New Prospect Cemetery near Greenfield, Tennessee.