CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A local restaurant gives back to the community.

Front Porch Restaurant in Bells served free early Thanksgiving lunches Tuesday.

This is the fifth year they served free meals. Employees say they enjoy serving the community.

“Some people don’t have Thanksgiving, and we want them to have a Thanksgiving lunch as well,” Stacy Salzer said.

The restaurant says they planned to serve between 400 and 500 people Tuesday.