Second Harvest Food Bank opens new facility in Camden

JACKSON, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank has opened a new facility in Camden.

A ribbon cutting was held in Benton County for the new Second Harvest Food Bank facility.

The nearly 26,000-square-foot distribution center will serve 40,000 people in need across 14 counties, according to a release.

The food bank says the new facility will help them supply and deliver food more efficiently to multiple counties, including Chester, Carroll, Henderson and Gibson counties.

The new facility will also bring more jobs to the area.