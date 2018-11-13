Several appear in court after three-day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Court was packed Tuesday morning after a three-day weekend.

The first to appear was Mahummed Pirtle.

“Charged with aggravated domestic assault, said he put his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her,” Judge Blake Anderson read from the indictment.

According to court documents, Pirtle left the scene before officers arrived. Officers later found him in a field, and Pirtle ran again, but was later found in an abandoned home.

He’s also charged with evading arrest and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Ladarius and Jeremy Burnett are accused of breaking into a home over the weekend. The two were allegedly caught leaving an east Jackson home Sunday through a broken sliding door. They were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

Also appearing in court was Miesha Anderson. She is charged with theft of property over $1,000.

According to court documents, two suspects acted as lookouts at East Point Apartments while a third continued to steal things and bring them into Anderson’s apartment.

Court documents say Jackson police searched Anderson’s apartment and found the stolen items inside.

She is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.