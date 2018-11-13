Sweet and Spicy Baked Beans

1 Large can of Pork & Beans 3/4 cup dark brown sugar 3/4 cup ketchup 1/4 teaspoon mustard 3 dashes of worcestershire sauce 1 cup of frozen mixed bell peppers 1 teaspoon of red crushed pepper 1/2 cup of sliced jalapeno peppers from a jar and 4 slices of bacon First drain the juice from the pork & beans then pour into a deep aluminum pan Mix the sugar into the beans then add the ketchup, mustard, and worcestershire then mix in the rest of the ingredients then put the bacon on top I like to sprinkle a little brown sugar on top of the bacon and then cook in the oven at 350 for 1 hour