TDOT loads up salt trucks for potential winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Tennessee Department of Transportation is loading up salt trucks for the cold temperatures coming up on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Leaders with TDOT said they will be laying down salt on what they call ‘trouble spots’ first. These ‘trouble spots’ are bridges and overpasses.

They said these areas are most likely to receive black ice first when the cold temperature approach.

TDOT says they have more than enough salt to cover these areas.

“We have around 29,000 tons of salt, as well as around 500,000 gallons of salt brine readily available and mixed and ready to apply to the roadways,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nicole Lawrence.

TDOT encourage drivers to be careful on bridges and overpasses with potential wintry weather and cold temperatures.