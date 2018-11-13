THP: 2 overturned trailers cause Interstate shutdown

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two overturned trailers caused major delays on a major highway Tuesday night.

At 8:30, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver in a pick-up trailer pulling an RV struck an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 40-East at mile marker 74. The pick-up truck then overturned.

THP says this backed up traffic which caused a second crash. Two tractor trailers crashed into two cars. One tractor trailer overturned.

THP says no injuries are reported in any of these crashes.

Interstate-40 will open 11p.m. Tuesday.