Beaver and Willingham share memorable day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today was a special day for several local athletes in West Tennessee as they put the pen to paper, signing to play at the collegiate level.

This afternoon South Side softball standouts, Kayla Beaver and Josie Willingham, had the unique opportunity to sign their letters of intent to play Division 1 softball on the same day.

Beaver will continue her career at the University of Central Arkansas, and Willingham will head to Knoxville to join the Tennessee Lady Vols.

As a pitcher, Beaver finished her career with 32 wins, 289 strikeouts, and a 1.49 ERA. Willingham, recorded 11 home runs and 104 RBI’s at the dish. She also finished with a career batting average of .464.

Today was a day for these student athletes to celebrate their accomplishments as they reflected on just how much this opportunity means to them.