Closings & cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 14

The following schools and organizations have announced closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Schools:

Chester County Schools dismissing at 2 p.m.

Dyer County Schools dismissing at 1 p.m.

Dyersburg City Schools dismissing at 1 p.m.

Haywood County Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Jackson-Madison County School System – All after school, extracurricular activities are canceled. Does not affect after-school childcare services

Montessori Center of Jackson dismissing at noon

Trinity Christian Academy dismissing by 11:30 a.m.

Churches:

Alamo First Christian

Bemis United Methodist Church

Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt

First Cumberland Presbyterian in Jackson

Gibson Baptist Church in Gibson

Highland Park Baptist Church in Jackson

Lighthouse Church in Jackson

Poplar Heights Baptist Church in Jackson

Victory Worship Center in Jackson

Yorkville Cumberland Presbyterian