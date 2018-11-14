Funeral services for Dorothy Evelyn Seals BoBo Lipson, age 87, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Berean Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Lipson passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, November 16, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Lipson will lie-in-state on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of service at Berean Missionary Baptist Church.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.