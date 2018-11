Escue honored at Jackson Christian home opener

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday night was a memorable one for a local high school basketball community.

During halftime of the girls game against Milan, the main gymnasium at Jackson Christian was officially named after Mr. Jerry B. Escue.

Escue served as president of Jackson Christian from 1998-2005, helping lay the groundwork for Jackson Christian athletics.

He was presented with a plaque as well as recognized with a ceremony.