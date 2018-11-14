Imogene “Jean” Wade Stephens, age 91 of Paris passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at her daughter’s residence. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 15, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Collier and Bro. Dennis Vance officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, November 14, 2018 and after 9:00 AM Thursday. Pallbearers will be Steve Tyler, Jeff Tyler, Teddy Wade, Barry Stephens, Phillip Long, Danny Barham, and Clint Butler.

Imogene Wade Stephens was born December 4, 1926 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Ben F. Wade and the late Nellie Esther Nance Wade. On February 3, 1944 she married Lloyd Stephens and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2010.

Ms. Stephens is survived by two daughters: Gail (Paul) Hudspeth and Sherry (Danny) Freeman all of Paris, TN; one grandchild, Katherine Freeman of Paris, TN; four step-grandchildren: Kristi Freeman, Paula (Mark) Webster, Jeffery (Sandra) Hudspeth, and Jennifer Livingood; eight step-great grandchildren; three step-great great grandchildren; one sister, Maude (Kenwood) Robinson of Puryear, TN; two brothers: Jake (Judy) Wade of Paris and Jimmy (Betty) Wade of Whitlock, TN; two sisters-in-law: Sue and Geraldine Stephens; caregivers: Phillip and Beth Long & family, JoAnn Peridore, Gail Singleton, and Barbara Glass; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Stephens was also preceded in death by four brothers: Robert, Milton, Dorris, and Ruben Wade.

Jean Stephens was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and worked on the family dairy farm with her husband in the Hico Community.

Memorials may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 N. Wilson St., Paris, TN 38242