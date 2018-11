Lamberth set to continue baseball career at Belmont

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school pitcher will be moving on to the next level.

TCA’s Lane Lamberth signed this morning to continue his baseball career at Belmont University.

This past season, Lamberth was named the District 14A Pitcher of the Year, and was also selected as an All-District and All-Region member.

Lamberth finished with a 7-1 record, 63 strikeouts, and a 1.05 ERA for the Lions.