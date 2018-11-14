Man facing robbery, attempted robbery charges at Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Tenn.–A man is now facing charges after a robbery and attempted robbery, both at two north Jackson businesses earlier this month.

Erskine Curry is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery after police say he demanded money from employees at Big Lots and Los Portales on Old Hickory Boulevard, November 8. Court documents say a man entered both stores armed with a handgun.

Police say the clerk at Big Lots said she could not open the register and the suspect ran from the store.

Court documents say the man then went to Los Portales, where an employee opened the register the suspect left the restaurant with more than $800 in cash.

Curry was arrested the same night on Carver Avenue, seen wearing clothes similar to those worn during the robbery attempts and tattoos that matched the suspect’s in surveillance video from the stores.

Curry is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.