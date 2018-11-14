Slick Roads and Icy Bridges Tonight and Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, November 14th

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of West Tennessee from now until 12 p.m. noon on Thursday. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility today and tonight, and use caution while driving. Changes to Wednesday evening church schedules and school hours on Thursday are likely.

TONIGHT

Snow, sleet, and rain continue to fall in West Tennessee this afternoon with a pocket of drier air making its way north into the viewing area effectively stopping the heavy snow for some spots soon. We’re still expecting a freezing cold night, which will lead to icy bridges and slick roads tonight and Thursday morning. Snow showers will linger, especially in northwest Tennessee, into the night allowing for a little more snow to accumulated added to what we already have. Temperatures will be dropping to the middle and upper 20s by the start of Thursday morning.

Tomorrow, we’ll start with some ice-covered bridges and slippery roads in West Tennessee, especially those that sustain the most accumulation today. We’ll only start in the 20s and warm up to the middle 30s tomorrow with a slight chance for some light lingering snow showers. Thankfully, warmer weather will be coming in quickly on Friday with sunny skies! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com