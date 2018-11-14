Snow showers begin across parts of West Tennessee

Snow falls around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon outside the WBBJ-TV station in east Jackson.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many residents across West Tennessee started to see snow coming down Wednesday afternoon.

Snow started falling in Jackson around 2 p.m.

Residents in many counties across West Tennessee are expected to see at least a dusting Wednesday afternoon and night.

Jackson police issued an advisory reminding drivers to be careful if they do go out, as the snow and sleet could cause slippery conditions on roadways.