Wintry Mix Develops By Late Morning

Weather Update – 8:17 AM-

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for all of West Tennessee until Noon Thursday. A wintry mix is expected to develop across the area through late morning and continue this afternoon and evening. A mix of rain sleet and snow is expected to develop and overspread the area gradually this morning. It wil then slowly transition to rain and snow, then all snow tonight before ending. tomorrow morning south to north…



Another cold and frigid start to the day as temperatures slowly climb out of the upper 20s and into the low 30s. Winds here at the surface have remained between 10 and 15 mph which will keep the wind chills in the mid to upper 20s most of the day. We’ll gradually climb just above freezing this afternoon. However at onset we’ll likely begin with a mix of rain, snow and sleet, then more of a rain snow mix, if not all rain for areas closer to the Tennessee river, as evaporative cooling occurs this will shift us gradually to all snow through this afternoon and then definitely by this evening. It still looks like the higher amounts of snow will focus closer to northwest Tennessee, so Union City, Martin, Dyersburg will end up with the higher totals while there is a pretty sharp drop off south towards I-40.



