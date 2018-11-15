A special Christmas light show returns to Jackson

NORTHEAST JACKSON, Tenn. — This is the second year Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has come to the Ballpark at Jackson.

It is a drive-thru light show where lights are set to music, which plays on your car’s radio.

“Last year was great. We had over 14,000 cars that went through in year one, which really is amazing,” said President and General Manager of Jackson Generals, Jason Compton.

There are thousands of lights and this year there is a special Christmas theme for the display show at the end of the route.

“It’s a different show every time you come through with the sync, and then this year Twelve Days of Christmas is a new display show over at the sportsplex parking lots as well,” said Compton.

During the middle of the light show, you can stop your car at Santa’s village and get a photo with him, but he will only be there on the weekends.

There is a small task that must take place before you can get your photo with Santa.

“We have some special things they have to take a test and the test says whether they’re naughty or nice,” said Santa.

There will also be free Christmas movies playing on the jumbo-tron inside the ball park, and a free Christmas letter writing station for kids.

The price of entrance ranges from $25 to $80 depending on your mode of transportation.