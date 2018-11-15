Delicious Holiday Snowballs

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

2 lbs. vanilla flavored candy coating/almond bark

1 cup creamy peanut butter

3 cups rice cereal

3 cups mini marshmallows

In a large microwave safe bowl melt candy coating/almond bark. Start off at 1:30 and then stir it. You may need to pop it back in the microwave for another 30 seconds or so. Remove from microwave and stir until smooth. Add peanut and stir to combine. Add rice cereal. Stir well. Add mini marshmallows and stir.

Using a large tablespoon or ice cream scoop, drop large dollops of the candy/cookie mixture on to waxed paper and allow to harden. To make them a little more festive, sprinkle the tops with red and green sanding sugar before they harden. Enjoy!