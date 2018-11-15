Jackson Generals host ‘Christmas Lights Fun Run’ at the Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn.–Santa wasn’t the only thing that had people racing to the Ballpark at Jackson, Thursday night.

In preparation for Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, the Jackson Generals hosted a one-of-a-kind ‘Christmas Lights Fun Run.’

All proceeds from the event went to benefit “Generals Care”, the charitable arm of the Jackson Generals baseball team through the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

“I have around 140 runners running through the lights and just kinda putting some finishing touches before the light show actually starts for cars to go through tomorrow night,” said Jason Compton, president of the Jackson Generals.

Organizers said this is a unique 3K event that can’t be found anywhere in the country.