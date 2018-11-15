Jackson-Madison County library hosts activities for cold, snowy day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County library is having fun activities for cold, snowy days like Thursday.

People took time this afternoon to stop by the library downtown for some traditional resources. While some watched movies and used computers to stay out of the cold.

Library staff say some people used the day to volunteer and others just came to spend some of their free time inside.

Library director, Dinah Harris, says every day is a chance to help visitors and especially snow days.

“We just always look for ways to help people who are in the library, ways to educate them, and help them have a better life while they are with us here,” Harris said.

The library has several regular activities scheduled for the downtown branch each week.

To learn more about the library and their regular events, call the downtown branch at 731-425-8600.