Jackson man’s cousin survives deadly California fires

It’s been eight days since flames started spreading throughout California and it’s affecting family members across the country.

“It’s just a complete shock,” says John Reeden who lives in Jackson. He says his cousin Paula Tarrant lives in Paradise, California where fire crews continue to fight the 220 square mile blaze.

“I just don’t know how Paradise will come back from this,” said Tarrant.

Authorities say 56 people have died and 300 people are unaccounted for in the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century.

Tarrant was working at a Paradise Library when she was told to evacuate.

“That’s when I left virtually everything behind,” said Tarrant.

“I’m just glad they got out of there because you could not race it with a car,” said Reeden.

Her house her grandparent’s owned since the ’80’s is now destroyed.

“The whole house is gone. Nothing’s left,” said Reeden.

“There are 2 photos I have when my 2 boys were decorating a Christmas tree. It is mementos like that I will miss and can’t replace,” said Tarrant.

“They lost a lot of memories,” said Reeden. ” We are praying for them from afar.”

Memories Tarrant says she hopes to hold onto.

“That’s the thing that gets me. I don’t get as emotional as losing the house, it’s the kindness that is amazing,” Tarrant cries.

Tarrant is currently staying at a friend’s house in Chico with her mother. Tarrant keeps in contact with Reeden by phone and Facebook. Tarrant appreciates the community’s support.