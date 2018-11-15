Local church ministers to homeless, less fortunate with pre-Thanskgiving meal

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–It’s now exactly one week until Thanksgiving, but Thursday night it came early, thanks to the work of one local church.

St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church in south Madison County partnered with the Regional Interfaith Association or RIFA to feed the homeless and less fortunate a pre-Thanksgiving meal.

Church leaders said they want to show there are still positive people… doing positive things in the Jackson community.

“We just want to let people know that its not evil the Lord still has good people in the earth that wanna do good things for folks and it doesn’t charge them a dime to do it. We want to be nice with folks, show people the love of Jesus,that’s it,” said Christopher Rainer, senior pastor of St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church.

More than 75 people enjoyed a hot meal for free along with fellowship with church members. This is the first time the church has offered the pre-Thanksgiving meal.