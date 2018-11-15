Mostly Cloudy And Cold… Again Today

Weather Update 9:00 AM —

We’re off to another cold and frigid start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. The upper low that brought the winter storm to the area yesterday is moving away from us, but it will still affect the forecast through today. Mainly in the form of clouds, but also with some lingering snow showers and cold temperatures. Gradually clouds will start to thin out, and hopefully give way to some sunshine later this afternoon. Highs will still struggle through the 30s though today with the upper low’s well of depression on heights still influencing the temperatures.



